30-Dec-2021 8:48 AM

Iberia outlines 2021 highlights and plans for 2022

Iberia reported (29-Dec-2021) the following operational highlights for 2021 and plans for 2022:

  • Network: The airline has restored nearly all of its pre-pandemic destinations;
  • Sustainability: Iberia completed its first flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in partnership with Repsol in Nov-2021. The airline aims to operate 10% of services using SAF by 2030. The airline installed a 10,000sqm solar power plant and also launched a CO2 emissions calculator for customers;
  • Technology: Iberia integrated its service channels into a single system to improve the customer experience and eliminate duplication;
  • Iberia Maintenance made progress in positioning itself as a reference centre for IAG airlines and third party customers. The company placed special focus on preparations to handle CFM International LEAP and Pratt & Whitney GTF engines;
  • Iberia Airport Services is preparing for new handling tenders by incorporating new tools to optimise processes and enable real time operational monitoring. The company also implemented remote controlled electric tractors as part of its fleet electrification programme. [more - original PR - Spanish]

