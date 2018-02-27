Loading
27-Feb-2018 1:07 PM

Iberia operating profit up 39% in 2017

Iberia reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017*:

  • Total revenue: EUR4851 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: EUR3581 million, +5.5%;
    • Cargo: EUR254 million, +0.4%;
  • Costs:
    • Labour: EUR1052 million, +1.9%;
    • Fuel: EUR926 million, -7.7%;
  • Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR376 million, +38.7%;
  • Passenger yield: EUR 6.69 cents, +0.8%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 5.63 cents, +3.4%;
  • Total revenue per ASK: EUR 7.62 cents, +3.5%;
  • Total cost per ASK: EUR 7.03 cents, +1.4%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.57 cents, +4.8%. [more - original PR]

*Excludes LEVEL

