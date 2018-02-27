27-Feb-2018 1:07 PM
Iberia operating profit up 39% in 2017
Iberia reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017*:
- Total revenue: EUR4851 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR3581 million, +5.5%;
- Cargo: EUR254 million, +0.4%;
- Costs:
- Labour: EUR1052 million, +1.9%;
- Fuel: EUR926 million, -7.7%;
- Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR376 million, +38.7%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 6.69 cents, +0.8%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 5.63 cents, +3.4%;
- Total revenue per ASK: EUR 7.62 cents, +3.5%;
- Total cost per ASK: EUR 7.03 cents, +1.4%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.57 cents, +4.8%. [more - original PR]
*Excludes LEVEL