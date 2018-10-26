26-Oct-2018 11:01 AM
Iberia announces expansion of Latin America services over summer 2019
Iberia announced (25-Oct-2018) plans to expand services to Latin America over summer 2019. Details include:
- Expansion of Montevideo, Quito, and Rio de Janeiro services, effective Jul-2019;
- Madrid-Rio de Janeiro: Resume summer service in 2019, increasing from five time weekly to daily. Carrier will offer 180,000 seats p/a, a 32% increase;
- Madrid-Montevideo: Increase from five times weekly to daily;
- Madrid-Quito: Increase from six times weekly to daily with A340/600 equipment, increasing seat capacity by 9.4% to 245,000 seats;
- 10 times weekly service to Lima in Jul/Aug-2019, equalling 100 services with 2154 additional seats;
- Resume Madrid-San Francisco service from 12-Apr-2019 to 27-Sep-2019 with 289 seat A330/200 equipment. [more - original PR - English/Spanish]