IATA regional VP Americas: Latin America has 'tremendous potential' in next 15 to 20 years

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "Latin America is a region which has tremendous potential over the next 15 to 20 years. We're expecting around 400 million new passengers to start flying for the first time... The middle class is growing". Mr Cerdá added: "The biggest challenge we see is political, because we have a large number of countries going through political changes and elections... The region after the pandemic is better connected than it ever has been before. We've already surpassed 2019 numbers, we've recuperated on passengers and on number of flights, you have new airlines entering the market and beginning to create new opportunities in markets". Mr Cerdá also stated: "You can be anywhere in the world and get to Latin America in one stop, which wasn't the case 15 years ago".