14-Apr-2020 8:16 AM
IATA: WTO trade forecasts 'do not bode well' for air cargo volumes
IATA stated (09-Apr-2020) updated global trade forecasts by the World Trade Organization (WTO) show the damage done to trade volumes by the COVID-19 pandemic and indicate a "steep decline" in air cargo volumes for 2020. Details include:
- WTO provided two scenarios for 2020: an 'optimistic' 12.9% year-on-year decline in trade volumes and a 'pessimistic' decline of 31.9%;
- Global trade tensions led to a 3.2% decline in air cargo volumes in 2019 and based on the WTO estimates, 2020 will be "much worse" with an anticipated double digit decline;
- IATA noted air cargo services have held up relative to passenger operations so far during the pandemic, due to demand to ship medical supplies and sustain supply chains. However, air cargo's share of world trade volumes has been fairly stable over time, so the WTO forecasts "do not bode well" for 2H2020;
- While airfreight volumes are declining, the significant reduction in bellyhold capacity due to the grounding of passenger fleets has provided some respite in the form of higher yields and strong demand for dedicated freighter operations. This is unlikely to be sustained as the decline in economic activity and global recession impacts air cargo demand;
- While there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the pandemic and government responses to support economic activity, WTO expects a strong recovery in 2021. IATA stated air transport will play a vital role in ensuring the restoration of global trade and economic activity. [more - original PR]