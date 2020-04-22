IATA working with WHO and ICAO to coordinate and harmonise post COVID-19 measures

IATA reported (21-Apr-2020) it is working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and ICAO to enable science-based measures that can be implemented effectively and, hopefully, quickly to ensure a harmonised and coordinated restart of global aviation. IATA reported it it now at the implementation stage, and will be asking governments to "keep three important things in mind":

Governments should rely on the industry's operational expertise so that we can produce the best results in the most efficient manner possible;

There should be global standards with mutual recognition of implementation by states;

Whatever measures are implemented must have a clear exit-strategy.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the "big picture message here is that we don't want to repeat what happened after 9/11" where security measures were implemented in an uncoordinated way. [more - original PR]