22-Apr-2020 8:21 AM
IATA working with WHO and ICAO to coordinate and harmonise post COVID-19 measures
IATA reported (21-Apr-2020) it is working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and ICAO to enable science-based measures that can be implemented effectively and, hopefully, quickly to ensure a harmonised and coordinated restart of global aviation. IATA reported it it now at the implementation stage, and will be asking governments to "keep three important things in mind":
- Governments should rely on the industry's operational expertise so that we can produce the best results in the most efficient manner possible;
- There should be global standards with mutual recognition of implementation by states;
- Whatever measures are implemented must have a clear exit-strategy.
IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the "big picture message here is that we don't want to repeat what happened after 9/11" where security measures were implemented in an uncoordinated way. [more - original PR]