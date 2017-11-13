Loading
IATA: Premium class accounts for 47% of total revenue across the North Atlantic

IATA noted (10-Nov-2017) premium class (first and business class) passengers in the first eight months of 2017 accounted for only 5.2% of total O&D passengers in "key business markets", but accounted for 25.5% of total revenues. According to IATA, the premium passenger market share of ranges from around 5% on international routes within Asia to nearly 13% across the North Atlantic. However, premium class passengers pay on average three to six times more than economy counterparts. IATA noted premium class accounts for: 

  • "Close to" 15% of total revenues within Asia;
  • 37% of total revenue between Europe and Asia and across the Pacific;
  • 47% of total revenue across the North Atlantic. [more - original PR]

