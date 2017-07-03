IATA welcomes US decision to end laptop ban and enhance overall security measures

IATA welcomed (30-Jun-2017) the decision by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enhance security measures as an alternative to banning laptops in-cabin on all services to the US. The new measures will affect 180 airlines and 280 airports. The DHS says the heightened security protocols include:

Enhancing overall passenger screening;

Conducting heightened screening of personal electronic devices;

Increasing security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas;

Deploying advanced technology;

Expanding canine screening.

Airlines have 120 days to comply with the new regulations, or face sanctions. IATA says it is looking forward to working with its member airlines and DHS to implement the phased approach to enhanced aviation security, including ensuring airline costs and operational impacts are minimised. The ruling means the current laptop ban on certain services from the Middle East and Africa could also be lifted, provided the heightened security protocols are adhered to. [more - original PR]