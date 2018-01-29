IATA welcomes Single African Air Transport Market; requires 'effective implementation'

IATA welcomed (28-Jan-2018) the launch of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative by the African Union (AU), stating: "Enhanced connectivity will stimulate demand, improve the competitiveness of the African airline industry, and make air travel more accessible. In turn, this will enable higher volumes of trade, expanded tourism and growing commerce between African nations and with the rest of the world". IATA VP for Africa Raphael Kuuchi reported the results of an IATA survey, which suggested USD1.3 billion p/a in GDP and 155,000 jobs would be created if 12 key African countries opened their markets and increased connectivity. IATA said one of the main obstacles to implementing previous open skies pledges (the 1988 Yamoussoukro Declaration and 1999 Yamoussoukro Decision) was the absence of an underpinning regulatory text and welcomed the AU's adoption of the regulatory text of the Yamoussoukro Decision, which covers competition and consumer protection and dispute settlement. He commented: "The SAATM has the potential for remarkable transformation that will build prosperity while connecting the African continent" and added: "We commend the 23 States that have signed up to SAATM... But the benefits of a connected continent will only be realised through effective implementation of SAATM - firstly by the countries already committed and also by the remaining 32 AU member nations still to come on board". [more - original PR]