24-Nov-2020 9:24 AM

IATA welcomes publication of ICAO manual on testing and border risk management

IATA welcomed (23-Nov-2020) ICAO's publication of the Manual on Testing and Cross Border Risk Management Measures, a document providing governments with a risk based assessment tool for using testing programmes that could alleviate quarantine requirements. The manual is an output from the ICAO Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA). CAPSCA brings together the expertise of states, public health authorities (World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) and industry experts (IATA, Airports Council InternationalInternational Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations). [more - original PR]

