IATA welcomes moves of Spain and France to open borders

IATA welcomed (09-Jun-2021) the relaxation of COVID-19 border measures for vaccinated passengers and the broader use of affordable antigen testing adopted by Spain and France. The association said this is "tempered by ongoing disappointment" at the failure to implement harmonised measures across Europe and "deep frustration at the lack of coordination among governments worldwide for a data-driven risk-managed approach to re-establishing the freedom to travel". IATA stated a consistent approach across Europe is required if the EU Digital COVID Certificate is to be implemented effectively by 01-Jul-2021. It added that globally, governments need to allow digital certificates to be integrated in passenger applications such as the IATA Travel Pass, in order to relieve pressure on airports and at borders from more complex passenger processing as the number of travellers increases. [more - original PR]