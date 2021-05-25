IATA welcomes German move to remove quarantine restrictions for vaccinated travellers

IATA applauded (24-May-2021) the growing number of countries making data and evidence-driven decisions to open their borders to vaccinated travellers, reporting Germany has become one of the latest countries to make quarantine alleviations for vaccinated travellers. Vaccinated travellers are no longer subject to quarantine measures (except from certain high-risk countries). Germany has also removed quarantine requirements for travellers with a negative COVID-19 test result (except from certain high-risk countries). IATA said the implementation of this policy aligns Germany with recommendations from both the European Commission and the European Parliament, based on similar scientific advice from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. [more - original PR]