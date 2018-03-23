IATA welcomes endorsement for Heathrow expansion, warns against costs and airport charges

IATA welcomed (22-Mar-2018) the UK Transport Select Committee's endorsement of London Heathrow Airport as the right location to expand airport capacity, but warned that the costs "could still spiral out of control". IATA also welcomed the Committee's recommendations that the Government consider giving UK CAA greater powers to regulate Heathrow's passenger and airline charges, and that these charges be held flat in real terms. IATA warned against a proposal to instate a ban on flights in the early morning, stating it would "damage the connectivity of the UK economy" particularly from carriers from the US, China and Asia. IATA said these carriers "have a choice... to stop at Heathrow or land in continental Europe". [more - original PR]