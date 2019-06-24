IATA welcomes Brazil's approach to aviation liberalisation

IATA welcomed (20-Jun-2019) the recent developments in Brazil by which the government is seeking to more closely align the country with international aviation standards. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro signed a bill allowing 100% foreign direct investment of airlines in the country, including the provision of chargeable ancillary services. The National Congress originally demanded that airlines should include a free checked baggage allowance in their fare, however President Bolsonaro vetoed that part of the bill. IATA stated: "This decision increases the attractiveness of the Brazilian market, closer aligning the country with global best practices". IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda stated: "The positive decisions on foreign ownership and ancillary services taken by the Brazilian government support the continued development of the country's airline industry and further align it with international standards. Continuing along these lines is essential for the sector to reach its full potential and contribute to the economic development of the country. Operating costs, fuel pricing formulas, capacity management and the regulatory framework for passenger rights are all examples of areas which must be brought in line with international standards". [more - original PR]