30-Sep-2019 8:19 AM

IATA welcomes Brazil luggage allowance veto

IATA welcomed (26-Sep-2019) the decision by the National Congress of Brazil to uphold the presidential veto on baggage allowance. This establishes the regulatory framework under which airlines in Brazil can continue to offer a wider choice to passengers, as these can individually choose which additional services they would like to pay for or not. IATA Regional VP The Americas Peter Cerda stated: "One of the major challenges in Brazil is ensuring that airlines have a regulatory environment aligned with global best practices… Congress upholding the presidential veto is an important step in Brazil's alignment with international standards". IATA added: "The attractiveness of the Brazilian market will increase, especially at a time when the country is trying to entice foreign investment in the airline industry". [more - original PR - Portuguese]

