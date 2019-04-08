IATA: Weakening corporate travel spend is a risk to airline cost recovery

IATA reported (05-Apr-2019) a survey of corporate travel managers performed by Alphawise Morgan Stanley shows a weakening of planned travel spending in 2019, compared to their previous survey. The Mar-2019 survey shows over 50% of managers expect flat to 5% spending in 2019, compared to the Nov-2018 survey which showed 50% of travel managers were expecting to increase spending by 1% to 10% in 2019. According to IATA, the weakening corporate travel spend is a risk to airline cost recovery and the survey shows a downgrade in planned travel spend across most regions. IATA noted while demand growth has slowed, scheduled supply of seats has also slowed sharply from late 2018. Some airline guidance for investors points to firmer unit revenues on the North Atlantic market in 2Q2019, but this may not the case in all markets. Weakening corporate travel demand is a downside risk to the outlook. [more - original PR]