5-Apr-2018 1:19 PM
IATA: 'We are headed for a global crisis... Demand is growing faster than we are able to build'
IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, commenting on Latin America's aviation industry and growth forecast, stated (04-Apr-2018): "I am deeply concerned. Demand is growing faster than we are able to build airports or upgrade air traffic management". He added: "We are headed for a global crisis". Mr de Juniac pinpointed capacity issues facing Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport, Bogota El Dorado International Airport, Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport, Mexico City Juarez International Airport, Havana Jose Marti International Airport and Santiago International Airport, "Mexico City is the most critical of the bottlenecks". [more - original PR]