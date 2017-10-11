Cargo-XML fully integrated into WCO cargo targeting system

IATA and the World Customs Organization (WCO) announced (10-Oct-2017) IATA's Cargo-XML messaging standard was fully integrated into WCO's cargo targeting system (CTS), a risk assessment tool available to WCO member countries. Integration enables electronic communication between airlines and customs authorities using the Cargo-XML standards format, making communication simpler and more effective and facilitating more accurate risk assessments by customs authorities using CTS to capture advance electronic cargo manifest information. WCO secretary general Kunio Mikuriya said: "Integrating Cargo-XML into the WCO CTS will allow customs authorities using this tool to easily access detailed information about shipments, profile these shipments and identify those presenting a high-risk. Using standardized and quality information is key to enhancing security, expedite customs clearance, optimize customs resources and facilitate global trade". [more - original PR]