IATA warns 'urgent progress' needs to be made on ATM in the Middle East

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (06-Nov-2018) the record on provision of air traffic management falls behind "especially in the Gulf" despite its "great" airports. He noted capacity has not kept pace with the growth in demand, leading to significant delays, which is further exacerbated by diplomatic difficulties in the GCC. The average delay per flight attributed to ATC issues in the region is 29 minutes, a time that could be doubled by 2025 unless "urgent progress" is made. Mr de Juniac added: "There is an enormous amount of traffic in a limited geographic area. And the only solution is to manage the area as a whole. Governments must replace political fragmentation with collaborative cross-border decision-making. And has to happen soon". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]