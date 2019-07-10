IATA warns up to 120,000 jobs could be lost if UK does not boost capacity and competitiveness

IATA published (09-Jul-2019) a report titled 'United Kingdom Air Transport Regulatory Competitiveness Indicators', with the following key recommendations:

London Heathrow Airport operates at more than 99% capacity and London Gatwick Airport is also approaching full capacity, with the world's busiest single runway airport. Cost effective development of additional airport capacity in southeast England should therefore be an urgent priority;

operates at more than 99% capacity and is also approaching full capacity, with the world's busiest single runway airport. Cost effective development of additional airport capacity in southeast England should therefore be an urgent priority; The UK ranks last out of 148 nations for the level of passenger and airport charges and taxes, which in turn hinders the viability of new connections. IATA called on the UK to abolish or reduce the air passenger duty;

ranks last out of 148 nations for the level of passenger and airport charges and taxes, which in turn hinders the viability of new connections. IATA called on the UK to abolish or reduce the air passenger duty; Visa and border experience act as a deterrent to travel to the UK and must be improved. As a non Schengen member, the UK requires a separate visa application, but the process is costly, complex and time consuming. Similarly, border entry times are often too long.

IATA regional VP for Europe Rafael Schvartzman commented: "As an island, the UK is uniquely dependent on air transport in order to connect itself to the world. It is no coincidence that the UK ranks very highly for the strength of its route network. But this network, and the 1.6 million jobs that depend on aviation, cannot be taken for granted. If the industry is not nurtured, as many as 120,000 jobs could be lost". [more - original PR]