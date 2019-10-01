IATA: US RPKs increase 4% in Jul-2019, Brazil declines 6% due to Avianca Brazil's demise

IATA, in its Sep-2019 Americas regional briefing, reported (30-Sep-2019) US domestic traffic (RPKs) increased 3.8% year-on-year in Jul-2019, a slower pace compared to that of most of 2018 and 2019, but still more than 1ppt above the long term average. Domestic passenger volumes continued to decline in Brazil, with a 6.1% reduction, partly reflecting the market disruption from the demise of Avianca Brazil. [more - original PR]