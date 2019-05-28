Become a CAPA Member
28-May-2019 11:47 AM

IATA: US RPKs in line with 12 month average in Mar-2019

IATA, in its May-2019 Americas regional briefing, reported (27-May-2019) 4.9% year-on-year RPK growth for the US in Mar-2019 was "broadly in line" with the 12 month average. Main domestic markets showed RPK growth of 6.3% due to a "strong labour market and solid consumer spending", compared to growth of 4.5% in Feb-2019. North America was the only region to outperform the passenger load factor industry wide outcome in Mar-2019, recording growth up to 85%. ASKs were up to 5%. Passenger yield growth remained "under pressure" as airlines "struggle to recover rising operating costs", with the US-Europe (-5.1%), US-Asia (-0.6%) and US-Latin America (-9.6%) markets recording negative growth. [more - original PR]

