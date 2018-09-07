7-Sep-2018 11:27 AM
IATA: US and Chinese nationals accounted for nearly 35% of global travel in 2017
IATA reported (06-Sep-2018) the top five passenger source markets by number of air travellers (domestic and international) by nationality:
- US: 632 million, representing 18.6% of all passengers;
- China: 555 million, 16.3% of all passengers;
- India: 161.5 million, 4.7% of all passengers;
- UK: 147 million, 4.3% of all passengers;
- Germany: 114.4 million, 3.4% of all passengers. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More