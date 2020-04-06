IATA urging Asia Pacific states to provide financial support for aviation

IATA reported (03-Apr-2020) it is urging Asia Pacific states to take urgent action in providing financial support to their aviation industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Regional VP Asia Pacific Conrad Clifford stated: "Governments need to ensure that airlines have sufficient cash flow to tide them over this period, by providing direct financial support, facilitating loans, loan guarantees, and support for the corporate bond market". Mr Clifford added: "Taxes, levies, and airport and aeronautical charges for the industry should also be fully or partially waived". [more - original PR]