IATA urges regulators to grant flexibility to deal with COVID-19 crisis

IATA welcomed (21-Mar-2020) decisions taken by aviation regulators to provide flexibility to airlines and flight crew during the COVID-19 crisis. IATA SVP safety and flight operations Gilberto Lopez Meyer said actions taken by regulators will provide airlines and licensed crew with the "necessary flexibility for licence extensions without compromising safety" and urged others to quickly follow suit and grant similar short term relief. Regulator actions include:

EASA published templates which may be used by state regulators to notify EASA of the use of flexibility provisions. This allows for the extension to the validity periods for licences, ratings, endorsements, certificates and attestations of aircrew, instructors, examiners, aircraft maintenance licence holders and air traffic controllers as well as extension of airworthiness review certificates;

UAE General Civil Aviation Authority published a decision allowing for flexibility to the validity periods for licenses, ratings, certificates applicable to flight crew and cabin crew;

CAAC recognised the need for flexibility in the delivery of classroom training and for the completion of recurrent training requirements. CAAC also granted the ability to extend the validity periods to some elements of training applicable to pilots, engineers, cabin crew and dispatchers;

UK Civil Aviation Authority established a process to allow an extension to the validity of pilot and cabin crew requirements;

Mexico's Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil is extending the validity of permits, licenses and/or certificates for technical personnel for three months.