IATA urges Middle East to coordinate biosafety approaches as borders reopen

IATA urged (28-Jul-2020) Middle Eastern governments to establish a harmonised approach to biosafety across the region. IATA regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Albakri noted that while it is "good news" that some Middle Eastern governments are beginning to reopen borders to regional and international travel, it results in confusion for passengers who are faced with "an array of different types of biosafety measures and procedures", in turn "delaying the recovery". IATA recognises three main areas where harmonisation by governments is required, specifically in COVID-19 testing and quarantine, as well as contact tracing and health data:

COVID-19 testing: Testing is a preferred alternative to quarantine measures. In order to be useful, testing should be accurate, fast and scalable, as well as cost effective, carried out prior to travel and transmitted to and recognised by the arrival state. Mr Albakri noted the disparity of COVID-19 testing requirements has "unintended consequences, causing more problems than they solve and will most likely limit the recovery in air travel demand";

Quarantine: Quarantine measures are to be avoided when reopening economies, with more than 80% of passengers unwilling to travel when quarantine is required. IATA promotes a layered approach of measures to risk the spread of COVID-19. Mr Albakri observed: "Imposing quarantine measures on arriving passengers keeps countries in isolation and the travel and tourism sector in lockdown";

Contact tracing: IATA believes tracing to be an essential step in curbing the spread of COVID-19, acting as the strongest back up in the event a passenger is infected after arrival. Mr Albakri explained: "The collection of self-declared passenger health data is a transaction that must occur solely between passengers and authorities, even more so during health outbreaks. Airlines should not be responsible for collecting this data. We urge governments to develop web portals dedicated to collect passenger health data. This is the safest, most robust and efficient solution for passengers to provide necessary data to authorities during the COVID-19 crisis and in the future". [more - original PR]