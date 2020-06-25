IATA urges governments to avoid quarantines when reopening their economies

IATA urged (24-Jun-2020) governments to avoid quarantine measures when re-opening their economies. IATA stated it is promoting a layered approach of measures to reduce the risk of countries importing COVID-19 via air travel and to mitigate the possibility of transmission in cases where people may travel while unknowingly being infected. The association is calling for the following measures to reduce the risk of imported cases via travellers:

Discouraging symptomatic passengers from travelling: It is important passengers do not travel when ill. To encourage passengers to "do the right thing" and stay home if they are unwell or potentially exposed, airlines are offering travelers flexibility in adjusting their bookings;

Public health risk mitigation measures: IATA supports health screening by governments in the form of health declarations. To avoid privacy issues and cut the risk of infection with paper documents, standardised contactless electronic declarations via government web portals or government mobile applications are recommended;

Health screening using measures such as non-intrusive temperature checks can also play an important role. Although temperature checks are not the most effective screening method for COVID-19 symptoms, they can act as a deterrent to traveling while unwell. Temperature checks can also shore-up passenger confidence: in a recent IATA survey of travellers, 80% indicated that temperature checks make them feel safer when travelling;

COVID-19 testing for travellers from countries perceived to be "higher-risk": When accepting travellers from countries where the rate of new infections is significantly higher, the arrival authority could consider COVID-19 testing. It is recommended tests are undertaken prior to arrival at the departure airport with documentation to prove a negative result. Tests would need to be widely available and highly accurate, with results delivered quickly. Test data would need to be independently validated so as to be mutually recognised by governments and securely transmitted to the relevant authorities. Testing should be for active virus rather than for antibodies or antigens;

Mitigating risk in cases where an infected person does travel: