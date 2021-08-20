IATA urges countries to allow airlines to repatriate almost USD1bn in blocked funds

IATA urged (19-Aug-2021) governments to abide by international agreements and treaty obligations to enable airlines to repatriate close to nearly USD1 billion in blocked funds from the sale of tickets, cargo space, and other activities. According to IATA, across 20 countries there is approximately USD963 million in airline funds are being blocked from repatriation. Four countries account for 60% of the total:

IATA director general Willie Walsh said that airlines "will not be able to provide reliable connectivity if they cannot rely on local revenues to support operations". [more - original PR]