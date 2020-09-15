IATA urges Canada to act on alternative quarantine measures before damages 'become permanent'

IATA urged (14-Sep-2020) the Canadian Government to support Air Canada and WestJet's COVID-19 testing initiatives, as a way to safely reopen Canada to international and domestic travel without blanket quarantine measures. IATA estimates that airline generated revenue for services to/from/within Canada could drop CAD22.6 billion (USD17.2 billion), or 70%, compared to 2019. Subsequently, nearly 410,500 jobs and approximately CAD39 billion (USD29.7 billion) of the country's GDP are at risk, with Canadian air transport directly and indirectly supporting about 633,000 jobs. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac noted the work by Air Canada and WestJet is "another dimension" in trying to find alternatives to quarantine measures. He urged the government to act on alternative quarantine measures "before the economic and social damages become permanent and the public health consequences of mass unemployment become even more apparent". [more - original PR]