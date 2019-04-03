IATA urges Australia to revisit methodology to assess airport market power

IATA area manager for the South West Pacific Matteo Zanarini, via an address to the Australian Productivity Commission, said (01-Apr-2019) there is a requirement for the commission to "revisit its assessment methodology" in reaching its conclusion that Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth airports possess market power. According to Mr Zanarini, the commission "should take a broader look at the performance of airports and explain on the criteria used to determine whether airports have exercised market power". IATA's view is that the existing National Access Regime is "unable to achieve this" and a "progressive improvement would not be 'interventionist' or lead to perverse incentives to not reach agreement during the consultations" said Zanarini. [more - original PR]