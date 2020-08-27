Become a CAPA Member
27-Aug-2020 9:24 AM

IATA urges African countries to adopt ICAO Take-Off guidelines and implement SAATM

IATA restated (26-Aug-2020) its call for the harmonised adoption of ICAO's Take-Off guidance across Africa and urged African governments to accelerate implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). Details include:

  • Take-Off: Regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Albakri said implementing the Take-Off guidance is "the top and immediate priority for aviation in Africa". As of 24-Aug-2020, Rwanda and Kenya are the only African countries in 100% alignment with the ICAO recommendations. Other states, including Ghana and Togo, have achieved more than 90% and Gambia is at about 81%;
  • SAATM: IATA stated: "Africa is at a significant disadvantage due to the severe limits on intra-Africa connectivity", adding: "SAATM is the solution". While 34 countries, representing 75% of African passenger traffic, have signed up to SAATM, only 10 states have fully implemented SAATM measures. [more - original PR]

