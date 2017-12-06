IATA upwardly revises 2018 profit forecast

IATA upwardly revised (05-Dec-2017) its financial forecast for the global airline industry, predicting industry net profit to reach USD38.4 billion in 2018, an improvement from the USD34.5 billion expected net profit in 2017 and its Jun-2017 forecast of USD31.4 billion. IATA forecast strong demand, efficiency and reduced interest payments will help airlines improve net profitability in 2018 despite rising costs with the 2018 forecast as follows:

2018 is expected to be the fourth consecutive year of sustainable profits with a return on invested capital (9.4%) exceeding the industry's average cost of capital (7.4%). IATA also noted that the forecast capacity (ASKs) growth in 2018 will be behind demand growth, pushing up the average load factor to a record 81.4% and helping drive a 3% improvement in yields. Cargo revenue is expected to continue to do well in 2018, with cargo yields expected to improve by 4% in 2018 (slower than the 5% in 2017). The average net profit per departing passenger is expected to increase from USD8.45 in 2017) to USD8.90 in 2018. Robust GDP growth is forecast a 3.1%, the strongest since 2010. [more - original PR]

