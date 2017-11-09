IATA CEO calls for clarity on Brexit and expanding Heathrow

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac called (08-Nov-2017) on the UK Government to strengthen its international air connectivity by focusing on a cost effective expansion of London Heathrow Airport and "achieving early clarity on post-Brexit issues". Mr de Juniac added: "I don't believe that people will accept anything that turns back the clock on the achievements of the EU Common Aviation Area. Getting to a solution, however, will take effort. And there are both political and competitive interests at stake". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]