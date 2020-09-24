IATA: UK air transport crisis places 820,000 jobs at risk

IATA stated (22-Sep-2020) the UK's air transport crisis threatens to put 820,000 people out of work, with the damage exacerbated by government policies. IATA proposed the following four point plan plan to outline a roadmap for lifting quarantine measures and create a short term boost to demand:

A testing regime, to unlock travel from high risk countries;

A review of the infection threshold for quarantine that is fully transparent and aligned with international partners;

Suspension of air passenger duty to kick start demand;

An extension of the furlough scheme for the air transport sector until border restrictions are lifted and the industry has a chance to recover.

IATA said aviation directly sustained more than 1.5 million jobs in the UK economy in 2019. The collapse in air traffic is estimated to have already caused the loss of 733,000 jobs and GBP51.4 billion in GDP. IATA stated if border restrictions and quarantine continue until the end of 2020, an additional 87,000 jobs and GBP4.6 billion of GDP will be lost. [more - original PR]