IATA: Traffic recovery will remain gradual and patchy until 2H2021

IATA, via its Oct-2020 Air Passenger Monthly Analysis, stated (08-Dec-2020) the despite positive announcements on COVID-19 vaccines - which put a floor on downside risks and uncertainty – the association thinks that the traffic recovery will remain gradual and patchy until 2H2021. The rebound in economic activity is also patchy, with certain sectors performing strongly while others double dipped. Improvements in passenger traffic remain slow. [more - original PR]