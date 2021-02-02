IATA: Traffic in the Asia Pacific 'broadly unchanged' in Nov-2020

IATA, via its Asia Pacific Regional Briefing for Jan-2021, reported (28-Jan-2021) a "broadly unchanged" traffic contraction for Asia Pacific in Nov-2020 compared to Oct-2020. RPKs were down 61.6% year-on-year (Oct-2020: -61.4%). IATA stated most of the key international markets continued to report sharp year-on-year RPK declines. Asia-Middle East routes had been the most resilient, although the marked was down 86.2% in Nov-2020, which was a "very weak result". [more - original PR]