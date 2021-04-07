Become a CAPA Member
7-Apr-2021 3:14 AM

IATA: Total number of accidents decreases from 52 to 38 in 2020

IATA released (05-Apr-2021) its safety report for the commercial airline industry in 2020. Highlights include:

  • Total number of accidents decreased from 52 in 2019 to 38 in 2020;
  • Total number of fatal accidents decreased from eight in 2019 to five in 2020;
  • The all accident rate was 1.71 accidents per million flights. This is higher than the five year (2016-2020) average rate which is 1.38 accidents per million flights;
  • IATA member airlines' accident rate was 0.83 per million flights, which was an improvement over the five year average rate of 0.96;
  • Total flight operations reduced 53% year-on-year to 22 million in 2020;
  • Fatality risk remained unchanged compared to the five year average at 0.13;
  • With a fatality risk of 0.13 for air travel, on average, a person would have to travel by air every day for 461 years before experiencing an accident with at least one fatality;
  • On average, a person would have to travel every day for 20,932 years to experience a 100% fatal accident. [more - original PR]

