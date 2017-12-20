IATA calls for cut to APD on UK domestic services

IATA regional VP for Europe Rafael Schvartzman, in comments to the UK Transport Select Committee, called (19-Dec-2017) for air passenger duty (APD) to be cut on UK domestic return journeys, in order to encourage the regional connectivity that an expanded London Heathrow Airport could offer. Mr Schvartzman noted airlines in Europe are operating on a 5% margin "so any additional costs are critical to the viability of a route". He said it is "essential" that charges at London Heathrow remain flat or are reduced and that APD be reduced for domestic services. [more - original PR]