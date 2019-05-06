IATA to launch major environmental advocacy/communications campaign in 2019, working with ATAG

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (03-May-2019) reports emerged recently about institutional investors "withdrawing from OEM equities because of their role in climate change". Mr de Juniac said this is a situation that is analogous with "what happened with the tobacco industry". This is "not a place that we want to be" said Mr de Juniac, noting the association is working with the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) to address the environmental aspects of this by kicking off an enhanced advocacy and communications campaign later in 2019 "that will represent a significant investment for our association". [more - original PR]