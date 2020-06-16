IATA: 'This is our last chance to survive this crisis'

IATA VP Americas Peter Cerda, via his personal LinkedIn account, stated (15-Jun-2020) IATA is calling on governments across Latin America and the Caribbean to provide financial relief to the industry and lift restrictions following ICAO guidelines. Mr Cerda stated: "Airlines are ready and prepared to restart operations in a safe and responsible manner to restore passenger confidence and contribute to the economic recovery of the crisis". He added: "Without financial support and without being allowed to resume operations, airlines will face dire consequences and many jobs will be at risk". Mr Cerda stated: "This is our last chance to survive this crisis. Time is against us and every day that goes by places more agony on an industry that is seeking clarity on timelines to restart operations… air transport is essential for our region and cannot be allowed to disappear". [more - original PR]