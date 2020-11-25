IATA: 'There's a real risk' of airline failures into 2H2021

IATA chief economist Brian Pearce, speaking at the 2020 IATA AGM, estimated (24-Nov-2020) a median of eight to nine months of cash available for airlines as of around Jun-2020, which would last until the end of 1Q2021. He added that the organisation doesn't expect revenue situations of airlines to have "substantially improved" until 4Q2021. "That means there's a real risk we will see airline failures" between 2Q2021 and 4Q2021, Mr Pearce continued, unless "rigorous testing regimes" can be put in place ahead of the vaccine arriving".