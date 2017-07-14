IATA: There is a 'mammoth' task ahead to meet new US DHS security requirements

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, writing on the association's official blog, stated (13-Jul-2017) the "task ahead is mammoth" to implement new security measures announced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). These measures extend to all airports with direct service to the US and IATA already sees "some challenges" in the process of complying with these requirements. These include:

Timeline. There are just four months to implement the DHS requirements which is "challenging to say the least". Mr de Juniac said IATA is "unsure that sufficient quantities of some of the equipment required can be secured in that period" and that training staff to use it properly could well take more time than has been granted;

Greater coordination among governments. While the US has made its requirements clear, the implementation will take place outside of US territory. The security of civil aviation is a government responsibility, so non-US governments "need to be fully on board". [more - original PR]