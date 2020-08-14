IATA: 'The situation is getting worse' for African aviation

IATA reported (13-Aug-2020) the following data, indicating that the impact of COVID-19 on Africa's aviation industry has "worsened sharply" since IATA's previous assessment in Apr-2020:

Passenger traffic in 2020 is expected to drop by 54% year-on-year, representing more than 80 million fewer passenger journeys. IATA's previous estimate was a drop of 51%;

Job losses in aviation and related industries could increase by up to 3.5 million. This would be 400,000 more than the previous estimate and represent more than half of Africa's 6.2 million aviation related jobs;

African GDP supported by aviation could decrease by up to USD35 billion. IATA previously estimated a USD28 billion decline.

IATA regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Al Bakri stated: "COVID-19 has devastated African economies and brought air connectivity across the continent to a virtual standstill. And the situation is getting worse... For Africa's economic recovery and future prosperity, it is essential to expedite the safe restart of the industry".