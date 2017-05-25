IATA warns against growing global protectionist rhetoric

IATA stated (24-May-2017) a growing protectionist rhetoric "puts the benefits of air connectivity at risk", while citing the "US inspired ban on large electronic items" as having potential for "severe commercial distortions". IATA stated US tourism is "already feeling the effects of the proposed US travel ban", with travel search engine Hopper finding flight search demand from international origins to the US decreased 17% between President Donald Trump's inauguration and the announcement of the travel ban. IATA warned the "visa row" between the EU and US is "overshadowing the summer peak season". The US requires visas for citizens of four East European countries and Cyprus. However according to IATA the EU is "insisting that all its members should be treated equally" and therefore the five nations should also enjoy the benefits of the visa waiver programme. [more - original PR]