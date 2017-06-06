IATA: Terror incidents have 'dented European demand' after recovering some lost ground

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for European carriers:

Regional carriers expected to post a USD7.4 billion net profit, down 14% year-on-year;

Regional profit of USD6.94 per passenger;

Passenger demand is expected to grow by 7%, slightly ahead of expected capacity growth of 6.9%;

Terror incidents in 2016 have dented European demand. Performance over early 2017 year pointed towards the recovery of lost ground. Recent terrorist attacks demonstrate that the threat continues to hang over the continent with potential negative impacts on demand;

Regional cargo business is getting a demand boost from the weak Euro, improvement in world trade (with a direct positive impact on air cargo) and indications of political stability. [more - original PR]