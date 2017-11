IATA welcomed (09-Nov-2017) a UK High Court ruling that Monarch Airlines' administrator KPMG is not entitled to sell the defunct carrier's airport slots. IATA stated: "As slots are a permission to use scarce airport capacity, they should only be allocated to airlines with the intention and ability to operate". As previously reported by CAPA, British Airways, Wizz Air and easyJet have all expressed interest in acquiring Monarch's slots. [more - original PR]