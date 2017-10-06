IATA: Industry RPK growth up 7.2% in Aug-2017, underpinning solid northern-hemisphere summer

IATA released (05-Oct-2017) its Aug-2017 Air Passenger Market Analysis. Key highlights include:
- Industry-wide RPKs grew 7.2% year-on-year. International RPKs increased slightly to 7.0%. Industry-wide ASKs increased by 6.3% in Aug-2017. Passenger load factor increased by 0.7 pppts to 84.5%. Industry-wide load factor remains close to an all-time high, above 81%;
- RPK growth is "up slightly" from Jul-2017, and completed a "solid performance during the peak northern-hemisphere summer period". Industry wide RPKs grew by 7.1% in Jul/Aug-2017, up 1.5 ppts. IATA said this "looks set to help underpin another year of above-trend growth in passenger traffic in 2017", which is "some way ahead" of the five-year average RPK growth rate of 6.5%;
- Annual RPK growth rates increased in all regions except Latin America and Europe;
- Traffic data showed that the upward trend in seasonally adjusted passenger traffic has eased from that seen towards the end of 2016. Industry-wide RPKs were trending upwards at a double-digit annualized pace coming into 2017, but this has now "slowed to a more moderate pace in the region of 6%";
- Jul-2017 passenger yields rose 0.1%, after adjusting for potential distortions from exchange rate movements. Adjusting for inflation, the price of air travel "still became relatively cheaper than other goods and services over the period";
- The improvement in economic conditions that helped to drive the acceleration in RPK growth in late-2016 has paused. Recent easing in demand drivers suggests that passenger traffic will continue to trend upwards at a more moderate pace into 2018. [more - original PR]