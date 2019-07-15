IATA: Still room to improve EU Airport Charges Directive in order to protect consumers

IATA welcomed (15-Jul-2019) the European Commission's (EC) evaluation of the 2009 EU Airport Charges Directive (ACD), which highlights the need to further strengthen the ACD to protect consumers. The report concludes that the existing directive had a positive impact on the airport charges setting process, but that there is room to further strengthen it to fully achieve its original objectives. IATA reported the following three highlights of the evaluation:

Airlines operate in a highly competitive market and reductions in airport charges are passed through to consumers. Effective economic regulation of airports with significant market power is then important in ensuring the economic and social benefits of air transport;

The effectiveness of the ACD depends on stronger powers for regulators. The evaluation argues independent supervisory authorities should have independence and a strong mandate to protect consumers with effective economic regulation;

The risk of airports abusing market position remains, as shown in cases where market power assessments have been conducted in Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK.

IATA regional VP Europe Rafael Schvartzman called for the EC to issue an impact assessment of the ACD to analyse the best approach to fully achieve the objectives current EU legislation has not been able to accomplish. [more - original PR]