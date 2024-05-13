IATA: Slow aircraft deliveries delay renewal benefits to airlines

IATA reported (10-May-2024) the following details on the pace of aircraft deliveries in the aviation industry:

The pace at which new aircraft are delivered has slowed "dramatically", first during COVID-19 and subsequently due to ongoing supply chain challenges. Deliveries decreased by 50% in 2020 compared to the peak in 2018 and the global backlog climbed to 17,000 aircraft in 2023. As a result, the average age of the global fleet increased from just over 13 years in 2018 to 14.6 years in 2023;

The drop in deliveries contrasts with a sharp rise in new aircraft orders. 4745 aircraft were added to order books in 2023. Given the bottlenecks in the supply chain, these purchases will take longer to impact the average age of the global fleet, delaying the benefits to airlines in terms of lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions;

Most of the new aircraft went to Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, where airlines received three times more aircraft than in the previous decade. A younger fleet, new engine options and higher seat density led to improved fuel efficiency. During this period, fuel consumption per available tonne kilometre decreased by 15%;

Had the renewal rate stayed above 5% during the 2019 to 2023 period, around 3000 additional aircraft would have been delivered. This theoretical shortfall will only be partially met by the 1600 aircraft deliveries expected in 2024, equal to 4.6% of the global fleet.

IATA stated: "As big a role as fleet renewal can play in the decarbonisation of air transportation, it cannot produce results any faster than the aircraft can be delivered".