IATA identifies growth in Central Asia

IATA stated (23-May-2017) while Central Asia may not become a super region like Asia Pacific, with steady growth it is to become a significant aviation market. IATA country manager for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan Jordan Karamalakov said: "You don't have to be Nostradamus to predict that passenger numbers will go up in the years ahead, although the increase is more likely to be slow and stable rather than a volcano style eruption". Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan experienced a significant upturn in passenger numbers, however 2016 was a difficult year due to geopolitical issues. Air Astana CEO Peter Foster is optimistic about 2017, encouraged by "significantly better revenues" in 1Q2017 and rising oil prices. Astana International Airport chairman Paolo Ricciotti said: "Our key goal is to become the hub of Central Asia by making Astana the region's main connecting point between cities around the world, and we believe that the new terminal will help us achieve that". [more - original PR]